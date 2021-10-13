(CBS DETROIT) – Focus: HOPE will be distributing free produce boxes starting tomorrow, Oct. 14.
The boxes will be filled with 50 servings of fruits and vegetables.READ MORE: U.S. To Reopen Land Borders For Fully Vaccinated Travelers
Families can pick up produce boxes at all three Focus: HOPE food centers on Oakman, Chalmers, and in Inkster from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.READ MORE: Bottled Water, Other Resources Available For Benton Harbor Residents Amid Water Crisis
For more information on this food distribution program, visit here.
Focus: HOPE is also looking for volunteers. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Focus: Hope call 313-288-2059 for more information.MORE NEWS: GM Extends Chevy Bolt Production Halt
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.