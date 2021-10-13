DETROIT (AP) — Classes at an eastside Detroit high school were dismissed early Tuesday after a food fight sparked other fights involving students.
The food fight started during a lunch period at East English Village Preparatory Academy, the Detroit Public Schools Community District said in a statement.
No serious injuries were reported. Classes were canceled for the remainder of the day.
“After the school was settled and students returned to their classrooms, a police investigation into the fights determined that it could be gang-related and additional fights could occur,” according to the district.
Extra security staff and counselors were to be sent to the school this week.
