(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Lottery player is looking at a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life, with a ticket bought in Westland.
The winning ticket matched the five white balls drawn Monday night – 04-17-20-22-40 – to win the big prize.
The lucky winner bought the ticket at Regal Liquor II, located at 8240 North Merriman Road in Westland.
This occurrence is the tenth time this year that a Michigan Lottery player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky for Life.
According to the Michigan Lottery, the lucky winner has two choices to collect the big prize:
- Annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater or
- A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000
The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize.
