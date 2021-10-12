Crime Survivors Support ‘Safer Michigan Act’ Bills To Increase Victim Support, Offer Programs To Reduce Crime CyclesMore than 160 Michigan crime survivors released a letter urging the legislature to pass -- and the governor to sign into law -- the legislative package that increases recovery support for crime victims and prioritizes rehabilitation programs to reduce recidivism and help stop cycles of crime.

Community Searches For Suspect Who Killed Panhandler Outside Of Detroit Gas StationThe Detroit Police Department and members of the community are searching for a man who shot and killed a panhandler outside of a Detroit gas station.

Senate Homeland Security Chair Gary Peters Asks TikTok For Policies On Extremist ContentSen. Gary Peters, the chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, is asking TikTok to provide information on its policies monitoring and removing violent extremist content from its platform, as part of the committee's efforts to investigate the rise in domestic terrorism and the events surrounding the January 6 insurrection.

Michigan Lottery Ticket Worth $25K A Year For Life Bought In WestlandA Michigan Lottery player is looking at a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life, with a ticket bought in Westland.

Michigan School Concerned About Sportsmanship After New Soccer RecordA school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player's 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team.

2 Plead Guilty, Third Defendant Sent To Trial In Flint Gambling CaseTwo defendants pleaded guilty after facing felonies related to an illegal gambling case in Flint, while a third defendant will go to trial following a preliminary hearing.