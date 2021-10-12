(CBS DETROIT) – Teachers and school staff may want to head out early tomorrow morning, to grab some free breakfast from the golden arches.
McDonald's is gifting educators, school staff, and administrators a free "Thank You Meal" this week.
“Together with our Owner/Operators, we’re proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA in a news release. “We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we’re excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald’s can.”
It'll be served in the iconic Happy Meal box, with a choice of one entree, hash browns, and a drink.
The free meals will be given out to educators from Oct. 11 through Oct. 15.
In order to receive the free meal, educators, school staff, and administrators just need to go to McDonald's during breakfast hours and show a valid work ID.
