MEARS, Mich. (AP) — A teenager has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash at sand dunes in northern Michigan, authorities said.
Another 13-year-old was injured Sunday at Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Oceana County. The two were cousins from Illinois.
The teens were riding ATVs at a high speed when the vehicles flipped at a steep spot, Sheriff Craig Mast told WZZM-TV.
No other details were released.
The dunes, 75 miles north of Grand Rapids, are a popular place for ATVs, Jeeps, and other off-road vehicles.
