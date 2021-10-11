(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan State football player is suing the school after a sexual assault allegation.
In the lawsuit, filed on Friday, Oct. 8, the sophomore athlete claims the school was wrong to suspend him from the team, while it investigates sexual assault allegations against him from January.READ MORE: Whitmer Proclaims Oct. 11 Indigenous Peoples' Day
The lawsuit was filed under the name John Doe.READ MORE: Stellantis To Reinstate Domestic Partner Benefits
The suit says the university breached its contractual obligations to the player, who is on full scholarship, and that it discriminated against him because of his gender.MORE NEWS: Focus: HOPE Providing Free Produce to Families Amid Rising Food Costs
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.