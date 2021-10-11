DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Symphony Orchestra, community groups, and local businesses are hoping to collect 2,500 new and used instruments for kindergarten through 12th-grade students in Detroit.
The effort runs through the end of October and supports its Detroit Harmony program, the DSO said.
Used instruments collected will be refurbished before going to students.
Michigan State University’s Spartan Marching Band and the University of Michigan’s Michigan Marching Band are joining the effort.
Detroit Harmony is being built through a citywide collaboration with music educators, performing artists, Detroit residents, civic leaders, and non-profit music education providers, according to the DSO.
