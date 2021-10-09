LEGACIES – Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
SEASON PREMIERE – After learning that Malivore has taken over Landon’s (Aria Shahghasemi) body, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and the Super Squad come up with a risky plan to rescue Landon, as well as Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie), who has been absorbed into Malivore’s darkness.READ MORE: Charles H. Wright Museum’s New 'Men Of Change' Exhibit Introduced At Ford Men Of Courage Panel
Meanwhile, an impromptu date with Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko) brings up a subject that Josie (Kaylee Bryant) is not ready to talk about.READ MORE: State Drops Permanent Ban On Vaping, MDHHS Wants Alternative To Ban
Matthew Davis, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, and Leo Howard also star.
The episode was written by Mark Ryan Walberg and directed by Tony Solomons (#317).MORE NEWS: 3 Arrested In Murder Of Wayne County Corrections Officer Devante Jones
