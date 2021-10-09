NANCY DREW – Friday, October 15, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
FROZEN IN TIME – As The Drew Crew investigates the Frozen Heart murders, sparks fly between Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her counterpart in law enforcement on Nancy's first day as the Community Liaison – and Temperance (guest star Bo Martynowska) makes a startling offer at the police station.
Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ryan (Riley Smith) have conflicting opinions on how Nancy should be parented, a mishap tests Nick's (Tunji Kasim) and George's (Leah Lewis) relationship, and Bess (Maddison Jaizani) tries to protect Ace (Alex Saxon) from a string of bad luck that may not be coincidental.
Amanda Row directed the episode written by Celine Geiger and Andrea Thornton Bolden (#302).
Amanda Row directed the episode written by Celine Geiger and Andrea Thornton Bolden (#302).

Original airdate 10/15/2021.
Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.