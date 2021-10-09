DC’S STARGIRL – Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
CHOSEN FAMILY — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is left devastated after discovering a dark secret that Pat (Luke Wilson) has kept hidden from her.
However, when they learn that Jennie (guest star Ysa Penarejo) may be able to help in their plan to stop Eclipso (Nick Tarabay), they’re forced to put their issues aside as they set out on a road trip to find her.
Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a shocking discovery about The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake).
Amy Smart, Trae Romano, and Cameron Gellman also star.
Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Taylor Steitz (#210).
Original airdate 10/12/2021.
Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.