Community Connect: Volunteering & ALS AwarenessOn this week's Community Connect - Volunteers are the backbone of non-profits and community organizations like Life Remodeled, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Forgotten Harvest. We get a look at what the volunteers do for these organizations, their importance to organizations, and how you can get involved. Then, we highlight this weekend's Walk N’ Roll for ALS at Kensington Park with our friends from ALS of Michigan.

7 days ago

7 days ago

Community Connect Segments - Alicia DiazOn this week’s Community Connect, we recognize Hispanic Heritage Month. We explore personal stories from several generations of activists and immigrants whose families have cultivated colorful legacies, by establishing communities here in Southwest Detroit.

14 days ago