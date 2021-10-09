SUPERGIRL – Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
NYXLY KIDNAPS WILLIAM – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) continues to fight Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for the remaining totems but after Nyxly kidnaps William (Staz Nair), Supergirl realizes she needs to take a more proactive stance to keep National City safe.READ MORE: Charles H. Wright Museum’s New 'Men Of Change' Exhibit Introduced At Ford Men Of Courage Panel
Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) faces the biggest challenge of her life.READ MORE: State Drops Permanent Ban On Vaping, MDHHS Wants Alternative To Ban
The episode was directed by Tawnia McKiernan with story by Robert Rovner and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Nicki Holcomb (#615).MORE NEWS: 3 Arrested In Murder Of Wayne County Corrections Officer Devante Jones
Original airdate 10/12/2021.