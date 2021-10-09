  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMOrigins
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Penn & Teller: Fool Us

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Friday, October 15, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

GUEST APPEARANCE BY JUDY GOLD — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.

READ MORE: Charles H. Wright Museum’s New 'Men Of Change' Exhibit Introduced At Ford Men Of Courage Panel

Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The TV audience watches along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

READ MORE: State Drops Permanent Ban On Vaping, MDHHS Wants Alternative To Ban

The magicians featured in the episode include Amanda Nepo, Shoot Ogawa, Ale Belotto & Guilia, and Mark Clearview with a special guest appearance by Judy Gold.

Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#801).

MORE NEWS: 3 Arrested In Murder Of Wayne County Corrections Officer Devante Jones

Original airdate 10/15/2021.