CORONER – Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
AN UNEXPECTED GUEST – In the first of a two-part season finale, the holidays are interrupted by a gruesome murder, and Jenny (Serinda Swan) thinks there is more going on with the suspect than the obvious.
Also starring Roger Cross, Gordon Campbell, Ehren Kassam, Kiley May, Andy McQueen, and Uni Park.
Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Noelle Carbone (#309).
Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Noelle Carbone (#309).

Original airdate 10/14/21.
Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.