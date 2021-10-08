(CBS DETROIT)– For years there have been some pretty scary stories and curiosity about the shuttered Eloise Asylum in Westland.

“A lot of people use to break into here in there youth now it’s the first time in a long-time people can legally enter the building,” said Jay Kays, Operations Manager at the Eloise Asylum.

That’s if you’re brave enough to do so. The Eloise Asylum that sits on Michigan Ave has been transformed into a multi-million-dollar haunted attraction.

“We made what we imagined the place would look like in the 1920’s with a theatrical horror twist to it,” said Kays.

The over 30,000 square foot walk-through attraction offers two terrifying experiences. The Asylum…

“And then downstairs is more of a nuclear test site, think stranger things that sort of stuff,” Kays said.

The staff says there have been several reports of real-life paranormal activity taking place here, so if you come and when you get home be sure to check yourself for marks.

“One of the common things believe it or not in here is people getting scratched, if you get home later, please check yourself there may be a couple little scratches,” Kays said.

Well if you’re still up for the scare of a lifetime, the haunted attraction goes through November 7th, after which there will be paranormal and ghost hunting tours.

Tickets and more info can be found here

www.EloiseAsylum.com

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.