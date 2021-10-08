(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is urging consumers not to drink cider from Bowen Mills in Middleville, Michigan, due to safety concerns.
MDARD found that Bowen Mills was operating an unlicensed cider processing facility and selling the cider in violation of the Michigan Food Law, P.A. 92 of 2000.READ MORE: MDOT: Here's A List Of Weekend Construction In Metro Detroit
Once MDARD staff investigated the facility, they issued a cease and desist order to ensure no additional product would leave the facility.READ MORE: Mount Clemens High School Cancels Homecoming Game; No Refs
All cider products produced by Bowens Mills are covered by this advisory and include:
- Apple cider packaged in one-gallon plastic jugs, under the label, “Bowens Mills Fresh Apple Cider.” The label also states, “Warning: Not Pasteurized.”
- Apple cider packaged in one-gallon plastic jugs, under the label, “Bowens Mills Fresh Apple Cider,” labeled as pasteurized.
- Apple cider packaged in half-gallon plastic jugs, under the label, “Bowens Mills Fresh Apple Cider,” labeled as pasteurized.
If consumers have any Bowen Mills products, they are instructed to discard them and seek medical attention if they believe they have become ill due to consuming them.MORE NEWS: Whitmer Proposes $6.3M To Reduce Backlog Of Felony Cases
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.