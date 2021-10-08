(CBS DETROIT) – A multi-state investigation, is shedding light on the death of a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy.
The Detroit Police Department says three people are now in custody for the murder of 23-year-old Devante Jones.READ MORE: Charles H. Wright Museum’s New 'Men Of Change' Exhibit Introduced At Ford Men Of Courage Panel
Officials call it one of the largest operations, that’s not over just yet.
Jones was shot and killed last month, while off-duty.READ MORE: State Drops Permanent Ban On Vaping, MDHHS Wants Alternative To Ban
This was just a few hours after his shift as a corrections officer.
DPD Chief James white isn’t going so far as to say he was targeted for his job, or if a criminal organization is involved.
The investigation is still ongoing.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 8,409 New COVID-19 Cases, 82 Deaths
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.