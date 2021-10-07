(CBS DETROIT) – State officials are telling Benton Harbor residents not to use tap water for cooking or drinking, even if they have a water filter.
That's the latest warning from state officials, due to reports of higher levels of lead in the running water.
Originally, the state said it would hand out filters, but now it's questioning just how effective these filters are at removing lead.
In the meantime, crews will deliver 15,000 cases of water over the next few days.
Residents are asked to only use bottled water until the filters are proven effective or the lead contamination is removed.
