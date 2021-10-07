(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that ramp closures on I-275 and I-94 near the Detroit Metro Airport will be delayed due to weather.
COUNTY:
Wayne
COMMUNITY:
Romulus
ROADWAYS:
I-275
I-94
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:
Airport access is available at I-94/Merriman Road and I-275/Eureka Road.
Current ramp open/close schedule:
Eastbound I-94 to northbound I-275: open
Eastbound I-94 to southbound I-275: open
Westbound I-94 to northbound I-275: open
Westbound I-94 to southbound I-275: closed through late October
Northbound I-275 to eastbound I-94: open
Northbound I-275 to westbound I-94: closed 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 – late October
Southbound I-275 to eastbound I-94: closed through late October
Southbound I-275 to westbound I-94: open
For more information on the Revive I-275 project, visit here.
