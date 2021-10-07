  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that ramp closures on I-275 and I-94 near the Detroit Metro Airport will be delayed due to weather.

 

COUNTY:

Wayne

 

COMMUNITY:

Romulus

 

ROADWAYS:

I-275

I-94

 

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

Airport access is available at I-94/Merriman Road and I-275/Eureka Road.

 

Current ramp open/close schedule:

Eastbound I-94 to northbound I-275: open

Eastbound I-94 to southbound I-275: open

 

Westbound I-94 to northbound I-275: open

 

Westbound I-94 to southbound I-275: closed through late October

 

Northbound I-275 to eastbound I-94: open

 

Northbound I-275 to westbound I-94: closed 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 – late October

 

Southbound I-275 to eastbound I-94: closed through late October

 

Southbound I-275 to westbound I-94: open

 

For more information on the Revive I-275 project, visit here.

