(CBS DETROIT)– As the future of EV’s increases, Macomb County is making sure they’re ready to receive them. As the world starts to transition into an EV era, Macomb County Executive says the county will make the experience convenient for drivers.

“We understand it’s coming I think that’s where the industry is headed they all made that commitment and they’re very vocal about that, that’s where they are headed with the car industry so we need to make sure that we’re prepared,” said Mark Hackel, Macomb County Executive.

Hackel says the county is advancing infrastructure in southeast Michigan and preparing for EV’s is a major piece of this work. During a press event on Thursday, he toured a few EV’s and got a feel for how the charging stations work. He says this is history in the making.

“Great grandparents probably when they were first buying cars, the question can you get a car then how do you find a gas station, so it became a matter of convenience for us and everywhere you turn you see 4 or 5 gas stations,” said Hackel.

Hackel says soon enough this will be the case with EV charging stations, these located at the Towns Mart Marathon in Washington Township are makes 29 total in the county.

“got to believe somewhere down the road 15, 20 years from now this will be something that will be common place, not just in Macomb county but the entire State and probably throughout the country,” Hackel said.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.