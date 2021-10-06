(CBS DETROIT) – An update on the Ambassador Bridge explosive scare includes officials confirming the explosives they found, were actually two grenades.
Windsor Police say both grenades were submerged in an unknown white powder when they were found on Monday, Oct. 4, prompting the early morning closure.
Traffic reopened after it was determined both grenades were inactive, and the white powder harmless.
Investigators say no charges will be filed since there was no intent to cause harm or criminal activity.
