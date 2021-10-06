(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 7,674 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 92 deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,047,011 and 21,231 deaths as of Oct. 6.
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Monday, October 4. Over the two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 3,837 per day.
The deaths announced Wednesday include 47 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of September 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Soil Hauled From Detroit Park As Part Of Storm Water Project
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.