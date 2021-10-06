Southfield (CW50) – Gilda’s Club Metro Detroit is a place where anyone whose life has been changed by cancer, as well as their families and friends can come to find support during what is certainly a challenging time in their life. Since 1998, more than 10,000 individuals and families have visited Gilda’s Club at any of its various locations. Their are more than 10,000 members who have joined Gilda’s Club in Metro Detroit.

One of the locations mentioned above, is Gilda Club’s brand new spot at Life Remodeled’s Durfee Innovation Society, establish in a renovated school, with the purpose of creating a space where organizations who are helping the community through education, jobs and human services.

The opening of the new location occurred in March of 2020, and now makes up the 5th location of Gilda’s Club Metro Detroit. The other locations are Gilda’s Club House in Royal Oak, Gilda’s Lake house in St. Claire Shores, Beaumont Dearborn, and Beaumont Farmington Hills.

The new location gives Gilda’s Club an opportunity to expand its reach into Detroit, and have a location within Detroit’s Neighborhoods for potential members within them.

Laura Varon Brown, Executive Director of Gilda’s Club Metro Detroit, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the new location at Durfee Innovation Society, and how the organization is making an impact inside the community.

Gilda’s Club Metro Detroit offers a variety of programs, which include: Support Groups, Educational Workshops, Social Activities, and Just for Children and Teens. These programs offer a lot of benefit to cancer patients, survivors, and their families to show that they are not alone, and they won’t have to battle the cancer without a community surrounding them.

Learn more at GildasClubDetroit.org

