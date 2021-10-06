Michigan Reports 7,674 New COVID-19 Cases, 92 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Benton Harbor Urged To Use Bottled Water Due To Lead RiskThe state urged residents of a southwestern Michigan city to use bottled water for cooking and drinking Wednesday, a major shift in response to elevated levels of lead.

Detroit Charter School Door To Door Efforts To Find Students Missing From Classroom, Paying OffIn an effort to find students who had not shown up for school, staff at the Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences have been making home visits looking for students. In the past two weeks they’ve located 60-70 kids and have returned them to school.

Soil Hauled From Detroit Park As Part Of Storm Water ProjectTons of soil is being removed from a westside Detroit park as part of a storm water retention project to reduce flooding in streets and basements during periods of heavy rainfall.

GM Sets To Double Revenue, Lead US In Electric Vehicle SalesGeneral Motors plans to cash in as the world switches from combustion engines to battery power, promising to double its annual revenue by 2030 with an array of new electric vehicles.

Police: 2 Flint Men Fired At State Police HelicopterTwo Flint men face terrorism charges for allegedly firing gunshots at a Michigan State Police helicopter as it hovered over a nature area while troopers were investigating reported gunfire.