(CBS DETROIT) – President Biden is throwing his weight behind Mayor Mike Duggan for the Detroit Mayoral race.
In a statement, the president says Duggan is one of the best mayors in America.
He also goes on to highlight Duggan’s achievements and says, “I’ve watched him help lift Detroit off its back by betting on the American worker. I’ve watched him get folks vaccinated to help beat the pandemic. And he will be a key partner as we help Detroit.”
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.