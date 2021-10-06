Southfield (CW50) – We all know the most common ways of treatment in various forms of cancer. Many treatment paths lead to surgery and/or chemotherapy. Other options can include a variety of drugs which treat cancer. But without clinical trials, these drugs never reach the market.
Dr. Norah Lynn Henry, MD, PhD, the Breast Oncology Disease Lead at University of Michigan’s Rogel Cancer Center, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the different types of cancer, and how they are treated differently.
Dr. Henry explains how each breast cancer diagnosis is different, and that each patient will have a different treatment plan from another patient. So, patients are encouraged to weigh their options and do their research, in order to find the path that best fits their life moving forward.
She also talked about the significant importance of clinical trials when it comes to drugs that can treat cancer. She explained how these trials are critical to advancing the research of cancer, and that participation in these trials could benefit a significant number of people battling cancer around the world.
Learn more at RogelCancerCenter.org
