Michigan Senate Approves Bill With Voting RestrictionsRepublicans in the Michigan Senate on Oct. 6 again passed legislation that would make it harder to vote, advancing photo ID, absentee ballot, and other changes that face a surefire veto from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer if they reach her desk.

Court Hears Case About Wrong Fraud Decisions By State AgencyThe Michigan Supreme Court heard arguments on Oct. 6 in a case that could open the door to financial penalties against the state for computer-driven decisions that wrongly accused thousands of people of fraud when they collected unemployment benefits.

Michigan Reports 7,674 New COVID-19 Cases, 92 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Benton Harbor Urged To Use Bottled Water Due To Lead RiskThe state urged residents of a southwestern Michigan city to use bottled water for cooking and drinking Wednesday, a major shift in response to elevated levels of lead.

Detroit Charter School Door To Door Efforts To Find Students Missing From Classroom, Paying OffIn an effort to find students who had not shown up for school, staff at the Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences have been making home visits looking for students. In the past two weeks they’ve located 60-70 kids and have returned them to school.

Soil Hauled From Detroit Park As Part Of Storm Water ProjectTons of soil is being removed from a westside Detroit park as part of a storm water retention project to reduce flooding in streets and basements during periods of heavy rainfall.