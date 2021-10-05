(CBS DETROIT) – Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged the owner of Tri-County Crematorium in Ypsilanti Township for improper disposal of dead bodies.
O'Neil Swanson was arraigned on Monday, Oct. 4, with one count of improper disposal of dead bodies, a 10-year felony that carries a maximum of a $50,000 fine.
He is also charged as a second habitual offender.
"The allegations against Mr. Swanson are incredibly disturbing, and my heart breaks for those who trusted him to care for their deceased loved ones," Nessel said. "We are committed to ensuring there is criminal accountability in this case."
The Department of Attorney General investigated Swanson over the summer following action from the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).
LARA initiated its administrative action against Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C. under the Cemetery Regulation Act on June 4. The agency confirmed that all of the bodies were either cremated or removed on June 24.
