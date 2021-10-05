(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating and identifying a male suspect and his vehicle in connection to a non-fatal shooting in Detroit.
On September 17, 2021, at approximately 1 a.m., in the area of 1200 Randolph St. near "The Well Bar", the victim's group got into a physical altercation with the suspect's group outside of the bar.
The video shows that as the victim and the suspect were fighting, the suspect goes underneath the awning and then fires multiple shots at the victim’s group, striking the victim.
The suspect fled the scene in a black Ford Taurus.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
Police need assistance identifying and locating the suspect and his vehicle.
The suspect is described as a male with a short afro, approximately 5’10, and weighs approximately 230 lbs. In the video, he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, green camo pants, and dark shoes.
If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.