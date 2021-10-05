(CBS DETROIT) – A Kimball man is facing questions after police say he drove a suspicious vehicle in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building.
Capitol Police identified the suspect as 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin.READ MORE: Ambassador Bridge Explosive Investigation: Canadian Border Police Detain Driver Of Vehicle
According to the United States Capitol Police, Melvin refused to move his car, and also refused to communicate with officers.READ MORE: Steve's Soul Food Set to Re-Open, Closed for Almost Two Years
He was arrested for Failure to Obey and Assault on a Police Officer.
As of earlier today, no weapons were found in his vehicle.MORE NEWS: MDHHS: COVID-19 Outbreaks In Schools Continue To Increase
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.