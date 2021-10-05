(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released an update on the Revive 275 project and the current ramp closures that are in place near the Detroit Metro Airport.
COUNTY:
Wayne
COMMUNITIES:
Huron Township
Romulus
ROADWAYS:
I-275
I-94
S. Huron Road
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:
Airport access is available at I-94/Merriman Road and I-275/Eureka Road.
Current ramp open/close schedule:
Eastbound I-94 to northbound I-275: open
Eastbound I-94 to southbound I-275: open
Westbound I-94 to northbound I-275: open
Westbound I-94 to southbound I-275: closed through late October
Northbound I-275 to eastbound I-94: open
Northbound I-275 to westbound I-94: closed 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 – late October
Southbound I-275 to eastbound I-94: closed through late October
Southbound I-275 to westbound I-94: open
I-275/S. Huron Road interchange: 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 – 6 p.m. Oct. 8:
– Southbound I-275 ramps to eastbound and westbound S. Huron Road
– Eastbound and westbound S. Huron Road ramps to southbound I-275
The Will Carlton Road ramps are expected to reopen Tuesday morning, Oct. 5.
For more information on the Revive 275 project, visit here.
