(CBS DETROIT) – Investigators are still looking for answers at the Canadian border after reports of explosives put all traffic at a standstill on the Ambassador Bridge.

Windsor Police confirming yesterday they were alerted to possible explosives in a car, from the Canada Border Service Agency.

The vehicle was in a secondary inspection area when it was searched.

Officials say the driver was taken into custody by Canadian border agents.

It’s still an ongoing investigation.

