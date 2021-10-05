(CBS DETROIT) – Investigators are still looking for answers at the Canadian border after reports of explosives put all traffic at a standstill on the Ambassador Bridge.
Windsor Police confirming yesterday they were alerted to possible explosives in a car, from the Canada Border Service Agency.READ MORE: Steve's Soul Food Set to Re-Open, Closed for Almost Two Years
The vehicle was in a secondary inspection area when it was searched.READ MORE: MDHHS: COVID-19 Outbreaks In Schools Continue To Increase
Officials say the driver was taken into custody by Canadian border agents.
It’s still an ongoing investigation.MORE NEWS: Michigan Man Arrested For Suspicious Vehicle He Parked Outside U.S. Supreme Court
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.