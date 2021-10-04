(CBS DETROIT) – From Detroit to Kalamazoo, hundreds of women rallied across the state this weekend to make their voices heard over a wave of anti-abortion laws.
Many of them, protesting Texas' heartbeat bill, which outlaws the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy.
Activists say if it stands, it could only be a matter of time before similar bills pass in Michigan.
Michigan is one of 29 states that has some level of restriction on abortion.
Meanwhile, another 20 states have expanded or protected abortion access.
