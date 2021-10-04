(CBS DETROIT) – Can you guess which candy holds the heart of most Michiganders?
If the first thing you thought of were Starburst, you'd be correct!
According to CandyStore.com Starburst takes the top spot this year, while Candy Corn and Skittles rounds out the top three.
Candy Corn ranked as Michigan's favorite candy last year, and it has also been Michigan's favorite in previous years.
Reese’s is the top candy across the nation.
To see how candy's ranked in other states, visit here.
