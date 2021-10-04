(CBS DETROIT)– First Chene Park was renamed in her honor, now a post office on Detroit’s east-side will bear the name, Aretha Franklin.

Singing in honor of his late mother, Edward Franklin was joined by other family and friends Monday, as dignitaries from across the state unveiled a plaque, naming the Fox-Creek Post Office after the legendary Aretha Franklin.

“Words cannot express for me what it means for me to be here to honor a dear friend and an amazing icon in America,” said, U.S. House of Representatives Michigan’s 14th Congressional District, Brenda Lawrence.

Congresswoman Lawrence a former postal worker led efforts to have a bill passed to rename the post office on Jefferson after the Queen of Soul. The building is located not far from the Aretha Amphitheatre, formerly known as Chene Park. Officials say having a post office named after Franklin is befitting.

“It’s really an American institution, and so is Aretha Franklin,” said U.S. Senator State of MichiganSenator Debbie Stabenow.

During the program, many speakers acknowledged that Franklin was known for more than using her voice for singing, but for standing up for civil rights.

“She saw injustice, she used her celebrity, not just to entertain us, but to try to change the world,” said U.S. Senator State of Michigan Senator Gary Peters.

“Her legacy lives on in her music, in her family, but we have added to that list of her legacy, a post office with her name on it,” Lawrence said.

