NANCY DREW – Friday, October 8, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
SEASON PREMIERE – On the evening of Horseshoe Bay’s annual Harvest Carnival, a whole new mystery unfolds for Nancy (Kennedy McMann) when the body of a mysterious young man is discovered on the Hudson carnival grounds.READ MORE: Postal Slowdown: Packages Could Arrive Late, Prices Will Go Up
The Drew Crew (Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon) is drawn into the case by a host of confounding clues surrounding a new menace terrorizing the town – a killer who has an enigmatic connection to none other than Nancy’s newest foil: Temperance Hudson (guest star Bo Martynowska).
Also starring Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith.READ MORE: Navy’s USS Carl M. Levin Christening Set For Saturday, Oct. 2
Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor (#301).
Original airdate 10/8/2021.MORE NEWS: Automakers Eye An Electric Future: GM, Ford To Be All Electric By 2040
Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.