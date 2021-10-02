DC’S STARGIRL – Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
JOHN WESLEY SHIPP GUEST STARS AS JAY GARRICK — As Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) takes aim at the Whitmore/Dugan's, Pat (Luke Wilson) is reminded of painful memories from his past involving the original JSA and their fight to take down Eclipso.
Meanwhile, Mike (Trae Romano) is forced to confront the guilt he feels for his role in Icicle’s death, and Barbara (Amy Smart) comes face to face with someone from her past.
Finally, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) struggles to hold onto hope after Eclipso targets those around her.
Hunter Sansone also stars.
Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Alfredo Septién & Turi Meyer (#209).
Original airdate 10/5/2021.
Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.