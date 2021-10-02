THE OUTPOST – Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
FINALE – Talon (Jessica Green) and her friends battle against the gods.
Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia), Wren (Izuka Hoyle) and Munt (Adam Johnson) fight to save the Kahvi.
A ruler is crowned.
The episode was written by Jason Faller and directed by Milan Todorović (#3B13).
Original airdate 10/7/2021.