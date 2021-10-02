SUPERGIRL – Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
LENA MUST ACCEPT HER NEWFOUND POWERS IN ORDER TO HELP THE SUPER FRIENDS – Lena (Katie McGrath) is uncertain about using her magical abilities to help Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) retrieve the second totem from Nyxly (Peta Sergeant).READ MORE: Postal Slowdown: Packages Could Arrive Late, Prices Will Go Up
William (Staz Nair) struggles to write a story on the Super Friends that makes both the heroes and Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) happy.READ MORE: Navy’s USS Carl M. Levin Christening Set For Saturday, Oct. 2
Meanwhile, Kelly (Azie Tesfai) is thrilled Esme (guest star Mila Jones) has found a new home, but things go awry and the little girl’s future is put in danger.
The episode was directed by Simon Burnett and written by Karen. E. Maser & Derek Simon (#614).MORE NEWS: Automakers Eye An Electric Future: GM, Ford To Be All Electric By 2040
Original airdate 10/5/2021.