SUPERGIRL

SUPERGIRL – Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

LENA MUST ACCEPT HER NEWFOUND POWERS IN ORDER TO HELP THE SUPER FRIENDS – Lena (Katie McGrath) is uncertain about using her magical abilities to help Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) retrieve the second totem from Nyxly (Peta Sergeant).

William (Staz Nair) struggles to write a story on the Super Friends that makes both the heroes and Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) happy.

Meanwhile, Kelly (Azie Tesfai) is thrilled Esme (guest star Mila Jones) has found a new home, but things go awry and the little girl’s future is put in danger.

The episode was directed by Simon Burnett and written by Karen. E. Maser & Derek Simon (#614).

Original airdate 10/5/2021.