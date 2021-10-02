WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? – Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
PURE MERRIMENT — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY KEVIN MCHALE (“GLEE”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Heather Ann Campbell put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.READ MORE: Postal Slowdown: Packages Could Arrive Late, Prices Will Go Up
The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.READ MORE: Navy’s USS Carl M. Levin Christening Set For Saturday, Oct. 2
After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.
Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#1001).MORE NEWS: Automakers Eye An Electric Future: GM, Ford To Be All Electric By 2040
Original airdate 10/9/2021.