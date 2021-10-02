iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL 2021, NIGHT 2 – Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
NIGHT TWO OF A TWO PART EPIC MUSICAL EVENT ─ The legendary concert event, filmed over two nights at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, features performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry.
Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (“On Air with Ryan Seacrest”), the iconic lineup of musical acts scheduled to perform includes The Kid LAROI, Dua Lipa, Khalid, Tate McRae, Journey, Coldplay, Lil Baby, Nelly, Sam Hunt, J. Cole, Billie Eilish, and more.
Original airdate 10/3/2021.