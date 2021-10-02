CORONER – Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
CHILLS AND THRILLS – Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Donovan (Roger Cross) arrive at a famous horror author’s house to investigate a case that becomes a real-life thriller.READ MORE: Postal Slowdown: Packages Could Arrive Late, Prices Will Go Up
Ross (Ehren Kassam) helps Gordon (Nicholas Campbell) confront his visions and Liam (Éric Bruneau) returns.
Also starring Andy McQueen, Kiley May, and Uni Park.READ MORE: Navy’s USS Carl M. Levin Christening Set For Saturday, Oct. 2
Samir Rehem directed the episode written by Aaron Seneca (#308).
Original airdate 10/7/21.MORE NEWS: Automakers Eye An Electric Future: GM, Ford To Be All Electric By 2040
Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.