Filed Under:CW, Roswell

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, October 4, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

COME TOGETHER – A desperate Liz (Jeanine Mason) agrees to a deal.

Meanwhile, Rosa (Amber Midthunder) helps Isobel (Lily Cowles) make a big discovery and the fight to save Max (Nathan Dean) begins.

The episode was directed by Lauren Petzke and written by Eva McKenna (#311).

Original airdate 10/4/2021.