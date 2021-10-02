ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, October 4, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
COME TOGETHER – A desperate Liz (Jeanine Mason) agrees to a deal.READ MORE: Postal Slowdown: Packages Could Arrive Late, Prices Will Go Up
Meanwhile, Rosa (Amber Midthunder) helps Isobel (Lily Cowles) make a big discovery and the fight to save Max (Nathan Dean) begins.READ MORE: Navy’s USS Carl M. Levin Christening Set For Saturday, Oct. 2
The episode was directed by Lauren Petzke and written by Eva McKenna (#311).MORE NEWS: Automakers Eye An Electric Future: GM, Ford To Be All Electric By 2040
Original airdate 10/4/2021.