  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blue Oval City, ford EV plants, ford plants outside of michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, Whitmer, Whitmers comments on new ford plant

(CBS DETROIT) – Here are Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s first thoughts on Ford’s $11 billion investment outside of Michigan.

Whitmer says she always looks for ways for Michigan to be competitive, but the state wasn’t given a ‘real opportunity’ with these new electric vehicle plants.

READ MORE: Northern Lights May Be Seen In Michigan On Sept. 30

These comments come after Ford announced the investment of $11.4 billion into two new electric vehicle plants, one in Kentucky and one in Tennessee.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Booster Shots Now Available In Metro Detroit

Ford did pledge $250 million to its existing plants in the Metro Area exactly two weeks ago.

MORE NEWS: Body Of Missing Teen Found Buried In Alpena County

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.