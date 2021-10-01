(CBS DETROIT) – The fall season is upon us, and one way to celebrate is by taking a family hayride through the trails of Heritage Park in Farmington Hills.

Hayrides are available every Friday from Oct. 1 through Nov. 5.

The hayride tickets are $5 per person, and children two and under are free.

After the hayride, guests are apple to purchase a cup of cider and a s’mores kit, which can be used at the campfire in Heritage Park.

Hayrides are held rain or shine. If severe weather occurs, the hayride will be canceled, and participants will be notified with ticket refund or transfer options.

Only a limited number of spots are available for each hayride, so pre-registration is recommended. Pre-register here or in person at the Costick Center located at 28600 Eleven Mile Road.

For information on scheduling a private group hayride during the week, contact the Nature Center at 248-477-1135.

The Farmington Hills Nature Center is located in Heritage Park at 24915 Farmington Road, between 10 and 11 Mile Roads.

For more information visit, here.

