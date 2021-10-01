State-Run Shooting Range Closed For 90 Days After Bullets Hit HouseA state-run shooting range in northern Michigan has been shut down after bullets hit a house.

Police Arrest 3 Detroit Men, Teen In Theft Of High-End VehiclesThree Detroit men and a teenage boy have been arrested in connection with the theft of four high-end vehicles valued at nearly $330,000 from a southeastern Michigan car dealership.

Health Agencies Rescind Mask Orders Despite Governor's VowMore Michigan health departments rescinded their school mask requirements despite Whitmer saying she will not enforce budget provisions that threaten funding for counties with COVID-19 orders.

Allendale Decides Not To Pursue Charges In Statue VandalismOfficials in Allendale have decided not to pursue criminal charges against people who vandalized a statue of Confederate and Union Civil War soldiers with a Black child kneeling between them.

Victims Of Michigan University Doctors Push Law ChangesVictims of sexual abuse and lawmakers testified Thursday in support of legislation that would give accusers more time to sue for damages and would take away immunity for governmental bodies that knew.

Northern Lights May Be Seen In Michigan On Sept. 30Some Michiganders might be able to see this while looking out their window on Thursday, Sept. 30.