  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PM25 Words or Less
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allendale, allendale township, not pursuing criminal charges, statue, vandalized statue

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Officials in a western Michigan community have decided not to pursue criminal charges against people who vandalized a statue of Confederate and Union Civil War soldiers with a Black child kneeling between them.

The Allendale Township board on Thursday said proceeding with the case would require time and resources and only create more divisiveness.

READ MORE: State-Run Shooting Range Closed For 90 Days After Bullets Hit House

The board voted in June to keep the statue in a local park, despite a recommendation from a group that the statue be replaced by one with Union soldiers who are Black, Native American, and white.

READ MORE: Police Arrest 3 Detroit Men, Teen In Theft Of High-End Vehicles

Calls for the statue to come down began last year following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and anti-police brutality protests around the country.

Allendale Township is just west of Grand Rapids.

MORE NEWS: Health Agencies Rescind Mask Orders Despite Governor's Vow

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.