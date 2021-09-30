$45,000 Michigan Lottery Winner Dies With Ticket In WalletA Michigan man died with a winning $45,000 lottery ticket in his wallet, police said.

Whitmer Names New Budget Director, Department LeaderGov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sept. 30 named a new state budget director and a new leader of the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget.

What Are The 10 Largest US Lottery Jackpots Ever Won?Here's a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold.

Hyundai-Kia Recall: Turn Signal Can Flash In Wrong DirectionHyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S. because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended.

Whitmer Signs Bills To Complete Budget, Hails BipartisanshipGov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sept. 29 signed off on $55 billion in spending to complete the state budget, hailing the bipartisan bills as an example of finding common ground with Republicans despite partisan tension during the coronavirus pandemic.

Case Ends Against Man Wrongly Convicted Of 5 Kids' Deaths In Royal Oak Township House FireMurder charges were dismissed on Sept. 30 against a man who spent 15 years in prison for the fire-related deaths of five children in suburban Detroit.