(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a male suspect wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.
Police say a project greenlight camera captured it at around 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, at the intersection of Conant Street and East McNichols Road.
On Thursday, Sept. 30, Detroit Police reported that Daiquon Ousley, 26, is the suspect.
According to the police, the incident is still being investigated but it was reported that the suspect and at least one victim had an altercation while at Mandee's Jazz Café.
The video shows a dispute between two groups when one man pulls out a gun and starts firing.
Three people were hit, and none of them were seriously hurt.
If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's Eleventh Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
