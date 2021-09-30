(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a male suspect who robbed a woman outside of a gas station.
The suspect is seen waiting for a woman as she leaves the gas station, and as soon as she approaches her car door, he pulls out a handgun and robs her.READ MORE: The ‘Build to Scale’ Program Awards Grants To TechTown Detroit, Automation Alley
Police say it happened on Sept. 13 on the 18000 block of Plymouth Street.READ MORE: Detroit Police Seek Assistance Locating Non-Fatal Shooting Suspect
To view the video footage of this incident, visit here.
If you recognize the suspect, contact DPD’s 6th precinct at 313-596-5640, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.MORE NEWS: $45,000 Michigan Lottery Winner Dies With Ticket In Wallet
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.