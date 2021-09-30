Southfield (CW50) – ALs of Michigan is a nonprofit organization, solely dedicated to the fight against ALS. They serve their mission by helping who they call pALS (people with ALS), as well as their families and care givers. Making sure they live as fully as possible.

ALS of Michigan serves pALS and offers support throughout Michigan through a variety of no cost programs. Their services include resources, workshops and seminars, home visits, peer counseling, and support groups.

One of the ways ALS of Michigan brings to community together and helps bring awareness to ALS is through the Walk N’ Roll events throughout the year. One of these walks is happening on October 3rd at Kensington Metro Park. For information on registering for the walk or donating, go to ALSofMichigan.org

The event will be emceed by CBS 62’s and CW50’s Chief Meteorologist, Karen Carter. The stations are also a media sponsor for the event, and our team will be down at Kensington covering the walk throughout the day.

ALS hits close to our home for our host, Lisa Germani, as she recently lost her father to ALS. On this week’s Community Connect, Germani sits down with Lisa Radtke, Executive Director of ALS of Michigan, to talk about the disease, and how it has had an impact on both of their family’s lives.

They also discuss the purpose and importance of the ALS walks, and how meaningful they are for families of people with ALS to be able to connect with each other and know that they aren’t alone.

Learn more at ALSofMichigan.org

