ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — Authorities discovered the body of a missing teenager buried behind a home in Alpena County.
Brynn Bills of Alpena was last seen by her family early in August. A tip led police to a home in Alpena Township where her remains were found Tuesday, Sept. 28, in dirt that had been recently disturbed.
Bills would have turned 18 on Aug. 12.
“They found her, so, obviously, somebody’s got some answering to do on the subject,” her father, Duane Bills, told the Alpena News.
State police arrested the owner of the home for an unrelated matter and described him as a "person of interest" in Bills' death.
“Due to the investigation being active there are not a lot of details that we are willing to release. … We want to make sure we do it right,” First Lt. John Grimshaw said Wednesday.
Grimshaw asked the public to share information.
Grimshaw asked the public to share information.

"There's no trivial tip here," he said.
